DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. DermTech posted sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $13.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.47 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $41.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,694,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock worth $9,794,210. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,976,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $314,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

