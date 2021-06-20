Dero (DERO) Price Hits $5.64 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $60.18 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00015794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,725.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.62 or 0.06288633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.04 or 0.01559251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00434263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00142905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00740280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00428891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00369694 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,665,957 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.