Dether Achieves Market Cap of $935,972.40 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Dether has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $935,972.40 and $35,792.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00756302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083460 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.