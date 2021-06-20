Devery (EVE) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $293,301.49 and $6,259.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00769557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00084079 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

