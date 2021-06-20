Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

