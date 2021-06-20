DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.14 million and $829.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $151.76 or 0.00447206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

