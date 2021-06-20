DIA (DIA) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $59.29 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00769349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00044267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00083919 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

