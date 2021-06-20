Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Earns Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $47.58 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

