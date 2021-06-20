Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,914,981 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of Diana Shipping worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

