Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $695,414.63 and approximately $46.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,711.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.95 or 0.06317163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.02 or 0.01559784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00435460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00142847 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00742962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00426967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00367283 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,488,103 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

