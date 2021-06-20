Digitex (DGTX) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.02 or 0.00767036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00044965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083804 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.