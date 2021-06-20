Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,152,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,675 shares of company stock worth $5,801,669. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,353,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

