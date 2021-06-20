Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $15.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $13.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $114.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

