Dock Price Up 8.8% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Dock has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $62.99 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00093227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00058504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.74 or 0.00738869 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

