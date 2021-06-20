Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $167.16 million and $5.22 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

