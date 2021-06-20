DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $271,499,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.27.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

