DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU stock opened at $274.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

