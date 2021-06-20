Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Donaldson worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Donaldson by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

DCI stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

