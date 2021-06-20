DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of DoorDash worth $96,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,462,511. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

DASH opened at $167.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

