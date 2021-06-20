Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 1,532,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,990. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

