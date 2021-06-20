DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $573,210.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 85.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,511.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.86 or 0.01562462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00429802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00061210 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000930 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

