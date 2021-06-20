Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,305 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.36% of Drive Shack worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Drive Shack by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.47. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

