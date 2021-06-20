DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00049615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00021099 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006986 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

