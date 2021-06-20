Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00130102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00174835 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,310.20 or 1.00342952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.89 or 0.00809801 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

