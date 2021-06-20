DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $5,242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.