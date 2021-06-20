Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 366,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.47% of Dynavax Technologies worth $84,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

DVAX opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

