Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.98% of Dynavax Technologies worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,439,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.