EasyFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $580,488.00 (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00011212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $580,488.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

