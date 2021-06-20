easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.