Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:EFT opened at $14.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.