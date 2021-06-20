EchoLink Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $48,767.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EchoLink

EKO is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

