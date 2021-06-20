Edgeless Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $480,874.47 and $80.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00059081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00024433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.78 or 0.00744957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00083445 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars.

