EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $23.60 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

