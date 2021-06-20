Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $3.57 million and $126,260.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00751337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00083302 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

