Egretia Market Cap Reaches $6.79 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $6.79 million and $4.85 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00751337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00083302 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

