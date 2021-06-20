Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Tops $12.38 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and $77,014.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00432948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,774,060 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

