Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Market Cap Hits $652,647.18

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $652,647.18 and $26,190.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00769349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00044267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00083919 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

