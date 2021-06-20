Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00057553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00177510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,591.38 or 0.99480410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.00851592 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

