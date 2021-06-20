Elrond Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $28.50 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $80.46 or 0.00225818 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00038827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035340 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.55 or 0.04102182 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,923,836 coins and its circulating supply is 17,654,930 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

