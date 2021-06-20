Eminer Market Cap Tops $5.02 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Eminer coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $444,689.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00769557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00084079 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

