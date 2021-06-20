Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.63.

EMP.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$42.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Empire’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

