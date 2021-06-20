Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 225.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

