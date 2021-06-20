Energycoin (ENRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $103,256.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006796 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

