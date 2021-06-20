Enigma (ENG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.94 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00426160 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003647 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017318 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.29 or 0.01014086 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

