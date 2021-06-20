Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 12,700 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

