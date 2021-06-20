Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 20,591 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Flowers Foods worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.