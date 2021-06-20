Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,432 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Polaris worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,915,000 after purchasing an additional 145,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

