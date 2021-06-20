Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,955 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,332 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,891,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,675 shares of company stock worth $15,775,263. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $102.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

