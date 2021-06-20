Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 72,269 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 157.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,269 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

