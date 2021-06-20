Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 908 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $470.27 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,708 shares of company stock valued at $4,238,428. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

